From the editor’s desk: Entering a transition period

By Savannah Kuchar
ricethresher.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, for their welcome letter, our Editors in Chief gave insight into what it looked like as they navigated leading a newspaper in the midst of a pandemic. This year, we’re looking forward to having people back in the office, being together for our weekly meetings in the Rice Memorial Center and on Tuesday production nights — just as the Thresher operated two years ago.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

