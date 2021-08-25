Addressing the Imposter Syndrome

Most of us will experience some anxiety or self-doubt when stepping into a new role or taking on a new challenge. When you have Imposter Syndrome, however, you have an overwhelming fear that someone will discover you are a fraud, that you don’t have the expertise, and you don’t really belong in your position. You may in fact have a lot of experience and work really hard, you may even excel at the job from an outside perspective. The problem is you don’t believe in you.