Microsoft Paint is perhaps one of the most iconic first-party apps on Windows. Sometimes derided for its basic feature set, some people have impressed netizens by creating works of art using only those very same basic tools. The app has also been criticized for having remained unchanged over the years since Windows 8 launched in 2012. With Windows 11, however, the venerable yet ridiculed Paint is getting a visual refresh as well as some features that may make it more formidable as a basic creative tool that’s available to all without having to install an additional app.