Pennsylvania State

Voters want leaders to fix what’s wrong with Pa. elections, not grandstanding

Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Jake Corman’s pragmatic approach to election reform is exactly what the state needs in the wake of controversy that surrounded voting in 2020. We applaud the move by Corman, R-Bellefonte, the president pro tempore of the state Senate whose district includes Mifflin and Juniata counties, to remove colleague Doug Mastriano from the process. Mastriano seemed more intent on political grandstanding than in addressing real problems, and his allegations of fraud were largely the same as those brought forth by former President Donald Trump in the weeks following November’s general election — claims that were repeatedly tossed from court, even by Trump-appointed judges, as being baseless.

