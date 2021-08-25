Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand won’t ‘throw in towel’ on Covid-zero strategy despite rising infections

By Tess McClure in Christchurch
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QopAM_0bc2LgS600
Level 4 lockdown restrictions are in place across New Zealand as new Covid-19 cases continue to be recorded Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

New Zealand’s Covid response minister says the country will not “throw in the towel” with its elimination strategy, as cases continue to rise.

New Zealand announced 63 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 210 cases. It is the largest single-day jump since the outbreak began last week, and 12 people are hospitalised with the virus.

Some commentators and media overseas have questioned whether the country should continue its elimination strategy, but Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the country would be staying its course.

Related: New Zealand health chief slams ‘gutless’ racism against Pasifika people over Covid cluster

“To New Zealanders at home who are saying, ‘is this still the right strategy’, it’s too soon to throw in the towel,” he said. “We’ve come this far, it would be an absolute waste for us to give up on this now. We still want to drive this particular outbreak of Covid-19 out of our community and get back to a sense of normality.”

“Of course we do want to get to the point where lockdowns aren’t the answer to potential outbreaks within the community, but we’re not there yet, and we’re certainly not willing to give up before we get to that point,” Hipkins said.

His comments echoed those of the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, on Monday: “For now, everyone is in agreement: elimination is the strategy. There is no discussion or debate amongst any of us about that, because that is the safest option for us while we vaccinate our people,” she said.

Support for the government’s approach to Covid remains sky high in New Zealand. According to polling conducted by The Spinoff and released on Wednesday, just 10% of New Zealanders did not think elimination was the right strategy. Sixty-nine percent still backed the approach, and 21% said they were unsure. An additional poll found 84% of New Zealanders supported the decision to move into lockdown last week.

Related: Ardern’s Covid lockdown finds favour as New Zealand watches Sydney’s Delta disaster

While cases have been rising steadily, experts have emphasised that New Zealand is likely still seeing results from those infected before lockdown began, and daily case numbers may continue to rise for several days. Due to the incubation period of the virus and time to process test results, it’s still too soon to know whether the level four lockdown is proving effective at containing Delta.

The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said that while the growth in cases was steady, it was not exponential. “The fact that the rate of increase is not exponential is explicitly because we have a level four lockdown in place,” he said.

Hipkins said the country had hit a new record in vaccinations, with 80,000 people receiving doses on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s current outbreak is so far restricted to the North island – 12 of the cases are in Wellington, and the remainder in Auckland. Some 20,383 individual contacts are now connected to this cluster, and health officials had made contact with 12,700 of them.

The country is in a nationwide lockdown. On Friday, the government will give an update on whether the entire country will remain in level four lockdown, or whether restrictions will loosen for cities other than Auckland and Wellington.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Pasifika#The Spinoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
WorldVoice of America

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rise Despite Third Shot for Those Over 60

JERUSALEM - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has just added Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to its list of places where travel is not recommended because of growing rates of COVID-19. On Monday, for the first time since February, Israel documented just under 6,000 new cases, almost 400 of them serious. The increase comes despite Israel’s decision to give a third vaccination to all adults over 60.
WorldThe Independent

Israel faces new surge of Covid infections despite high vaccinations rate

Israel is facing a new surge of Covid infections despite its high vaccination rates. The fourth wave of infections to hit the nation means that Israel is now an international Covid hotspot with the infection rate more than doubling in the past week. The Israeli government is considering significant mitigation...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New Zealand's COVID-19 Strategy Criticised as Lockdown Extended

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown on Monday, saying the current outbreak has not peaked, as criticism mounts of her strategy to eliminate COVID-19 amid the slow rollout of its vaccine programme. Ardern garnered global praise for stamping out COVID-19 in New Zealand last year...
Public HealthRebel Yell

Variant Delta | New Zealand is questioning its “zero COVID-19” strategy

(Wellington) New Zealand admitted on Sunday that its “Zero COVID-19” strategy was threatened by the spread of a coronavirus outbreak due to the Delta variant. “This (delta) is unlike anything we have known since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the minister. “This changes everything, it means that all of our existing measures seem less suitable and raises questions about the future of our long-term strategy,” said COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins on the TVNZ channel.
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

“Don’t talk to your neighbor” New Zealand locks down after single case of COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the country back into lockdown on Tuesday after discovering a single case of COVID-19. Ardern announced that New Zealand’s Cabinet decided to raise the country’s COVID-19 threat level to Alert Level 4, under which public facilities, such as bars and restaurants, must close, and New Zealanders must stay home except for “essential personal movement.” This “Alert Level” also legally mandates that New Zealanders wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening plans amid Delta surge

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government’s pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country’s focus...
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

The number of corona increases in Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand, with their low number of cases, have long been prime examples of successful containment of the virus. But with their relatively low vaccination rates, the spread of the delta variant, and increasingly stringent blockages, the old success of corona strategies there is fading. There is also growing discontent among the population over the inability to obtain vaccines, for example, as well as frustration with the severe restrictions which are now in eighth week in the largest city of Sydney. Except in Melbourne, there is now a nighttime curfew in the rest of Victoria. In Sydney, confinement has been extended until September and a nighttime curfew has also been imposed in some suburbs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy