Watertown, NY

“The Art of Greg Lago” opens with a reception and artist’s talk

By CHRIS BROCK cbrock@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago
Greg Lago prepares one of his pieces for the exhibit “Bird on the Wire: The Art of Greg Lago,” which opens tonight with a reception. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center, 314 John St., will host the exhibit, “Bird on the Wire: The Art of Greg Lago.” The solo exhibition opens with a reception at 5:30 tonight.

There is no charge for the reception, which runs until 7.

For over 40 years Mr. Lago, Clayton, has been creating and exhibiting his work, including exhibitions in San Francisco and New York City, as well as in the British Isles as part of a touring exhibition with the Society of Wood Engravers.

His work is represented in numerous permanent collections such as the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo and the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Mr. lago and his wife,Kkaren, have owned and operated the Winged Bull Studio in Clayton for 25 years. He’s a founding member of the artist cooperative Fibonacci Art Gallery in Watertown.

“TIAC is excited to present one of the north country’s most prolific artists,” said Leslie Rowland, executive director of the Thousand Islands Arts Center. “Greg’s remarkable body of work includes woodcuts, sculpture,paintings, and engravings, and we will have some of each on display, and many available for sale. ”

In addition to tonight’s opening reception, Mr. Lago will give a free talk at the center at 11 a.m. on Friday.

“I’ll probably be winging it,” Mr. Lago said of the topic. “But the thought that’s in my mind these days is when I talk to other artists, or people who are interested in art, is how they distill what it is they want to say. After you learn your craft, what are you really saying?”

“Bird on the Wire: The Art of Greg Lago” runs through Oct. 22. Admission is complementary for TIAC members and $5 for non-members.

