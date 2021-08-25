Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cleanup begins of Haiti town's earthquake-crumbled homes

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and EVENS MARY
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW6Fu_0bc2Ki2V00
APTOPIX Haiti Earthquake A woman finishing washing clothes in the Cavaillon River in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix)

MANICHE, Haiti — (AP) — At the edge of a pile of rubble, Michael Jules plunged an iron bar over and over into the crumbling concrete of his grandmother’s home. A younger cousin squatted at his feet, pulling away debris with a trowel.

It was Jules’ third day working the spot like an archaeologist, removing layer upon layer of rock. He had established more or less the perimeter of his room. On Tuesday morning he uncovered a corner of his mattress.

While Jules, 21, toiled with hand tools, and at times his bare hands, just down the street heavy-duty earthmovers cleared lots, depositing entire homes into dump trucks or scraping collapsed dwellings into neat piles. For some victims of Haiti’s Aug. 14 earthquake, the necessary prelude to rebuilding has begun.

Joseph Gervain, another of Jules’ cousins, watched from the street. He lived in a house behind that was also damaged. He wondered how the earthmovers decide which lots to clear and which to pass.

“I see people removing debris, but I don’t know what the conditions are,” Gervain said. “Maybe they pay to have the debris removed. I see they skip houses. Someone is giving orders about which house to remove debris from.”

The machines bore the logos of nongovernmental organizations, but who they helped appeared to be guided by Maniche’s mayor.

Jean Favard watched one of the large yellow machines push away the rubble of his vacation home just up the street from Jules’ grandmother’s house. No one had been living at Favard’s home and he said he planned to rebuild once it was cleared.

Meanwhile, Gervain said he had no idea what his family would do on the lot where a two-story house with eight bedrooms — home to 12 people — had been reduced to a one-story pile of concrete and twisted rebar.

Jules kept digging. His goal was twofold: his clothes — he was wearing only borrowed Spider-Man boxers — and his passport.

“I have not found anything yet,” Jules said.

Maniche is a teeth-rattling hour’s drive from paved road, over a mountain pass and settled in a wide, green valley. The town lost 80% to 90% of its homes, according to preliminary estimates. Piles of rubble like Jules’ grandmother’s house dot every street.

Even most of those houses still standing will have to be torn down.

Relatively undisturbed appeared to be Maniche’s riverside market. Even on a Tuesday — market day is Saturday — farmers from surrounding areas crossed the river carrying sacks of beans and peanuts atop their heads. Mules splashed through the water, their woven panniers laden with heavy bunches of plantains.

Gervain, Jules’ cousin, said it was lucky the earthquake occurred on a Saturday because most people were outdoors, at the market.

Jules was not. He had to run out of the house when the magnitude 7.2 quake struck. Now he was desperate to find his passport because he is a professional soccer player for the Haitian League club America des Cayes.

“I need to have my passport if I need to travel with the club for a tournament to the Dominican Republic or Cuba,” Jules said, though such games will have to wait: The current season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well out of uniform and standing atop a rubble pile, the right fullback was still immediately recognized by a fan.

“You’re from here?” the man, a motorcycle taxi driver from Les Cayes, asked in disbelief. “I didn’t know you were from Maniche.”

Help was slowly arriving to in the town of about 20,000 people.

Philemon Charles, a carpenter, said the top necessity was shelter. His family had been sleeping outside their damaged home for more than a week.

On Tuesday, U.S.-based relief organization Samaritan’s Purse handed out big blue tarps for temporary shelters and small solar lights that also allow people to charge their cell phones. Actor Sean Penn’s Haiti relief outfit, Community Organized Relief Effort, had brought in the heavy machinery. And convoys of various United Nations agencies rumbled into town.

By the time the punishing sun chased Jules from the rock pile Tuesday, he had managed to remove his twin mattress. More crumbling concrete immediately fell into the temporary void he'd just created.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
71K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Rebar#Rubble Pile#Ap#Favard#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
Homelessaudacy.com

Haiti's earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — More injured victims from Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake trickled Wednesday into hospitals already overwhelmed with thousands of patients, while bodies are still being found in collapsed buildings five days after the disaster. Angry crowds massed at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters, especially...
Environmenteverythinglubbock.com

Rescuers racing in Haiti as storm threatens to follow quake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. Saturday’s earthquake left at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island...
Worldnewscenter1.tv

Haiti’s troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

(AP) — Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that some money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher.
EnvironmentPosted by
BET

Major Earthquake Hits Near Haiti, Rivals 2010 Disaster

A major earthquake rocked Haiti early Saturday (August 14), causing the collapse of several historical buildings in the southern and western parts of the besieged nation. The quake registered a 7.2 magnitude, which if verified would make it stronger than the 2010 seismic event that left more than 300,000 people dead, according to the United States Geological Survey.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Haiti's earthquake aftermath is visible from space

A deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday (Aug. 14) pancaked buildings so badly that the damage was visible from orbit. Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed the earthquake devastation in two of the hardest-hit cities in Haiti: Les Cayes in southwest Haiti and Jérémie in northwest Haiti. "Multiple buildings can...
Environmentkentuckytoday.com

Southern Baptists begin assessment, response to Haiti earthquake

NASHVILLE (BP) – A massive earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday morning and has left more than 1,200 dead has spurred Southern Baptists to coordinate relief efforts. “In the aftermath of the 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti, Send Relief is working with local partners on the ground to assess needs,” the group announced on Twitter hours after the earthquake struck. “Join us in praying for the people of Haiti.”
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Buildings damaged & collapsed after Haiti hit with major 7.2 quake

A magnitude-7.2 earthquake has been reported near the coast of Haiti. The major tremor was more powerful than the 2010 quake that devastated the Caribbean nation. The earthquake hit early on Saturday morning, with the United States Geological Survey putting its intensity at magnitude 7.2, or "major." The epicenter was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, a town of more than 50,000 inhabitants.
EnvironmentIGN

How to Help Victims of Haiti’s Earthquake and Tropical Storm

Following a devastating earthquake, Haiti is suffering. At the most recent count, as reported by the BBC, at least 1,941 people have died, 10,000 are injured, tens of thousands have lost their homes, and an unknown number of people remain missing. Disaster relief efforts were disrupted by a tropical storm that brought further devastation to Haiti, and a month-long state of emergency has been declared.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Haiti's earthquake shows the reality of the disaster divide

Disasters like the earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14 are caused by nature but exacerbated by human inaction. Why it matters: Natural disasters will always be with us — and some will be worsened by the effects of human-made climate change — but it's well within our power to keep them from becoming mass killers.
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

Fear, distrust and hope: scenes from the ground after Haiti’s earthquake

This weekend, Haiti experienced a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake. More than 1,200 people were killed, thousands more injured and several cities damaged. Nephtaly Pierre Louis lives with his family in Jeremie, one of the most affected cities in Haiti’s southern peninsula. He returned there a few months ago after studying in Taiwan, where he also experienced earthquakes, and a different kind of response. Host Marco Werman speaks with Pierre Louise about his experience in the aftermath of Haiti’s quake, the concerns amid government instability and how he and other young adults are trying to coordinate support.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Desperate conditions after Haiti's deadly earthquake

The death toll has risen to nearly 2,000 in the aftermath of Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, and thousands of people were left injured or homeless. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers reports on the impact from Haiti. Then human rights advocate and strategist Jocelyn McCalla joins CBSN to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts.
EnvironmentWatauga Democrat

Samaritan's Purse rushes aid to Haiti after earthquake

HAITI — Samaritan’s Purse mobilized more than 15 people in response to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Aug. 14. A team of responders landed in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, around 4 p.m., Aug. 15, according to Ken Isaacs, vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan’s Purse. Isaacs said at least five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy