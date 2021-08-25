Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees hold on to sweep Braves, push their winning streak to 11

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0bc2KeVb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvfUT_0bc2KeVb00

En route to becoming the hottest team in baseball, the Yankees have grown comfortable scoring first. Only twice during their winning streak have they needed to come from behind in order to claim victory. Even then, though, they weren’t behind for long.

On Aug. 16 against the Angels, the Yankees turned a one-run deficit in the first inning into a one-run lead by the end of their half of the frame. And against the Red Sox two days later, they put up a four-run frame in the second inning to erase Boston’s one-run, opening-frame lead.

It might have taken them a little bit longer on Tuesday night at Truist Park, but the results were the same as the Yankees claimed their 11th consecutive victory with a 5-4 win in the two-game series finale over the Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sánchez — who combined to drive in all five Yankees runs on Monday — erased Dansby Swanson’s first-inning, two-run double with a second-inning solo homer and a fourth-inning RBI single, respectively. Then DJ LeMahieu finished the job, smashing the first pitch he saw in the fifth into the Yanks’ bullpen in left field for a go-ahead two-run homer.

Rougned Odor tacked on in the seventh with his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot to the second deck beyond right field on a 2-2 fastball from Chris Martin.

Not to be ignored, lefty reliever Wandy Peralta — after closer Aroldis Chapman walked in a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth — retired Freddie Freeman to earn the all-important save and keep the streak alive.

The Yankees have now won 11 consecutive games for just the third time in the past 60 seasons. They last accomplished the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 1985. They also did it in 1964, from Sept. 16-26.

And it took the Yankees’ 35th come-from-behind win of this season, which is the third most in the Majors, behind only the division rival Rays and Red Sox.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Angels#The Red Sox#Yanks#Rays And Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Pair of ex-Yankees pitchers busted during sticky stuff inspections

A pair of former New York Yankees pitchers face possible suspensions amid Major League Baseball’s ban on illegal substances. ESPN reports Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith ran into trouble Wednesday during a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2022 roster

The New York Yankees conducted a mini makeover at this year’s trade deadline, but this roster is far from getting its full facelift. So many other players need to go, whether it’s via non-tenders, trades or outright DFAs. But general manager Brian Cashman needed to keep his focus, and he used that energy on upgrades rather than trimming the fat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Voit had funny nickname for Yankees’ lineup

Luke Voit coined a funny nickname to describe the lineup the New York Yankees utilized on Thursday night. The Yankees made some big additions to their roster prior to the trade deadline. They acquired Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, both of whom add big power bats. But there have been some questions about how they could get all their power hitters into the lineup at the same time.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBNew York Post

Key piece Yankees sent away in Joey Gallo trade set to make MLB debut

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Yankees sacrificed some of their future to address their present when they sent prospects to the Cubs and Rangers to acquire Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. The returns on Rizzo and Gallo will be determined by how far the Yankees advance this October. And the Rangers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 rival free agents NYY should sign this offseason

The New York Yankees are only getting stronger as the 2021 season progresses, but that doesn’t mean you can count them out of the offseason’s free agency cycle, especially after the team reset the luxury tax threshold prior to this season. And what’s more fun than swiping some hated rivals...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton crushes 472-foot home run against A’s

Giancarlo Stanton’s second-half surge hit new heights, and so did the baseball he crushed in the fourth inning Friday night. The Yankees slugger hit a mammoth 472-foot home run into the second deck in left-center field at Oakland Coliseum as the Yankees faced the Athletics. It was the longest homer hit by a Yankee this season and gave them a 1-0 lead against Oakland starter Sean Manaea.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner not in Yankees' Friday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gardner is being replaced in center field by Aaron Judge against Athletics starter Sean Manaea. In 343 plate appearances this season, Gardner has a .214 batting average with a .663 OPS, 6 home...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s blunder leads to loss to A’s | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo stared down at his glove. He fidgeted. He kicked the left field grass. He knew he’d made his biggest blunder yet since joining the Yankees. Gallo whiffed on line drive over his head that should have ended the eighth inning. On the very next pitch, Tony Kemp launched a two-run home run that sank the Yankees, 3-1, at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
BaseballPosted by
NJ.com

Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo do heavy lifting, then Yankees survive latest Zack Britton flop | Rapid reaction

CHICAGO — The Yankees’ plan for Saturday night was to pass on giving Zack Britton another chance to close out the Chicago White Sox. The struggling reliever had been demoted from fill-in closer, manager Aaron Boone announced before the game. Britton stated a few minutes later that he’d even encouraged Boone to go with someone else on the heels of his game-blowing outing in Thursday night’s Field of Dreams Game.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees suddenly have a stable of late-inning reliever options

OAKLAND, Calif. — In baseball “crisis” and “opportunity” can go hand in hand. So as the Yankees’ ninth innings turned into a crisis the likes of which they hadn’t experienced in decades, opportunities arose. Hence Aaron Boone’s bunch finds itself in this odd spot, riding a 13-game winning streak into...
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Yankees-Braves preview, Big 12 win totals

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick recap Week 2 of the NFL preseason and note that Unders continue to do well as teams are putting more stock into joint practices and not playing their starters much on gameday. MLB favorites continue to crush in the month of August (199-99) and Drew explains why bettors shouldn't be surprised about the result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy