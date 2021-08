The Winchester Star is known for favoring letters from right-wing crazies, but today's letters are beyond the pale. Just WOW, Valerie Cox. The situation we are in right now with Afghanistan is due to 20 years of bad decisions, cover ups by American military leaders about the actual state of the Afghan army and its ability to fight, and maybe even some willful ignorance on the part of all Americans. We put our trust in four presidents to tell us the truth about the situation there (Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden), including two Republican presidents — one of whom got us into the war. I am proud of our military's efforts there, but two more decades would not have affected the outcome.