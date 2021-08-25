LISTEN: Rob Halford’s Isolated Vocals On “Painkiller”

Former JUDAS PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens, who recorded two studio albums with the band before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003, was asked by the "Thunder Underground" podcast if he would like to hear Rob perform any of the songs from his era of the group live with PRIEST on the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely. I don't see why they wouldn't. I think songs like — oh, 'Burn In Hell' he would make sound so good. All these songs are tailor-made for him. There's nothing that's different. We're both very similar-style singers. I may have a little more [Ronnie James] Dio in me or something. But, yeah, 'Burn In Hell' would be great. And even them doing 'Bloodsuckers' would be great, because it was about the court case. But I think 'Burn In Hell', because that's the big one. I think it would be awesome to hear him sing it. I think it would be great."