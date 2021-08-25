Oelwein business damaged by Tuesday storm that carried intense winds

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Baron’s Motor Supply was one of the hardest-hit buildings in Oelwein following Tuesday’s storm. Fayette County Emergency Management estimated that winds ranged from 90 to 100 mph in the area, peeling back the roof on the building near downtown Oelwein. The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisc., which serves Fayette County and northeast Iowa, could not confirm those wind speeds as of late Tuesday evening.