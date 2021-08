Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “APA”) to acquire certain assets and specific liabilities from AtlasMind Inc. (d/b/a) Brax.io (“Brax”), to be effected through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Acquisition”) for total consideration of approximately US$2.0 million. Based out of New York, Brax is a rapidly growing and profitable technology company that offers a robust advertising platform for the management of a company’s digital ads across multiple sources. Brax is expected to expand Wishpond’s technology and capabilities into the adjacent market for digital ad management software solutions.