Kirksville City Council discusses potential of second mask mandate
A potential second mask mandate was discussed Tuesday by the Kirksville City Council, with other city officials joining the conversation. The study session was convened primarily for new members John Gardner and Jennifer Walston, who joined the council earlier this year, to understand what authority the city has for enacting public health measures. The conversation eventually pivoted, discussing if the council could do more.www.kirksvilledailyexpress.com
