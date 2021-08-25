Cancel
Lack of crowd in Oakland could bring back bad memories for Mariner fans

By Ryan Divish
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. — It’s an unfair comparison in the moment, but for Mariners fans that are old enough, it might be prescient to think about those early days in the 1995 season long before “The Double” was even a possibility. But the absence of fans at the mausoleum called the...

MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — August 23 at Oakland

AS YOU KNOW…Ty France hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning yesterday…he followed it up with a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th in the Mariners 6–3 win at Houston…but, DID YOU KNOW?…that France became just the 2nd Mariners player in team history to record a game-tying RBI in the 9th and a go-ahead RBI in extras in the same game?…France joined Jim Presley, who hit a game-tying, 2-run homer in the 9th inning on April 8, 1986 off California Angels pitcher Donnie Moore…Presley followed it up with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th off Ken Forsch to give the Mariners an 8–4 win on Opening Day…AND LASTLY…France is 1 of 3 MLB players to accomplish the feat this season, joining Gleyber Torres-NYY on May 8 vs. Washington and Tim Anderson-CWS on August 20 at Tampa Bay.
MLBSeattle Times

Extra Innings podcast: Assessing the Mariners fading postseason hopes

The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss what’s left of the Mariners chances for passing the A’s and Red Sox to get the second wild card spot following a disastrous series vs. the Royals. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze what went wrong in the series...
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners turn to Jose Marmolejos and his .360 AAA average for some offense

With a slew of right-handed starting pitchers coming up over the next three series and the Mariners in need of some offensive punch, they have turned to one of Class AAA’s top hitters for some help. Seattle selected the minor-league contract of left fielder/first baseman Jose Marmolejos of Class AAA...
