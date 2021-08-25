CVG Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team honored for heroic organ delivery during snowstorm
You may recall the harrowing dash to deliver an organ from CVG Airport to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center during a major snowstorm back in February. CVG Airport’s first responders who reacted swiftly and courageously were recently recognized by the American Association of Airport Executives “for valor and commitment to excellence in the field of aircraft fire fighting and rescue services.”www.nkytribune.com
Comments / 0