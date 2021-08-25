Community foundation preparing to celebrate 30 years
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation will be celebrating a major milestone at the end of the month, its 30th anniversary. The foundation will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, August 31, at the Blue Gate Garden Inn, starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition to celebrating its 30 years of philanthropy, the organization will also be presenting its annual Heart of Gold award, an award that acknowledges one person from the community the foundation believes embraces the spirit of volunteerism.www.kpcnews.com
