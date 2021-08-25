Community foundation preparing to celebrate 30 years

When you work at a nonprofit in the mid-valley the math can be simple. And daunting. Take the Boys & Girls Club of Albany for example. The club operates summer programs for kids that charge $75 per week. The service costs the operation $45 per day for the teachers, supervisors, food, materials, food trips and more. To keep the doors open and to keep serving the community nonprofits such as the Albany club need help. Lots of it.