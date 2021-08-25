Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Noble County, IN

Noble Bookings

By Matt Getts
Evening Star
 6 days ago

ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records. Kenneth W. Bolen, 32, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official engage in official duty, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolen as held on $2,500 bond.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Florida State
County
Noble County, IN
Noble County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Noble County, IN
Government
City
Ligonier, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East C R 620s#Country Forest Drive#Tilbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy