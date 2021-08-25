Noble Bookings
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records. Kenneth W. Bolen, 32, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official engage in official duty, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolen as held on $2,500 bond.www.kpcnews.com
Comments / 0