Winona Lake, IN

Aug. 25 - Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College launches summer algae research team

By Contributed
fwbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA LAKE — This summer, the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams’ research team has expanded to include a formal algae team led by Grace College faculty and students. After the Lilly Center’s research team brings back water samples from local lakes, the algae team makes microscope slides to identify, count and document what they find. That information is used in the Lilly Center’s research which informs their efforts to keep local lakes clean, healthy, safe and beautiful.

