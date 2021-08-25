Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Prague, or 23 miles east of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prague, Abie, and Malmo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH