Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX...SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Duncan, or 9 miles southwest of Columbus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Duncan, Richland, Central Community College, College View Trailer Park, Camp Pawnee and Lake Ocaonee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH