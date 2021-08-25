Study: Babies born during pandemic show cognitive decline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study shows the weight of the pandemic is affecting babies. In the study of almost 700 babies born in 2020, the infants had an average IQ score of 78 -- 22 points lower than what’s considered normal. The study points to increased TV exposure for the babies during quarantine, and lack of outdoor exercise as possible causes of decline in motor, verbal, and cognitive skills. Though parents likely had more time at home with their kids, it wasn’t necessarily quality time as they juggled work, childcare, and other responsibilities.