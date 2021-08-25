Half of Danville adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as 2 new virus deaths, flood of cases reported in area
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville has reached a milestone of sorts in the battle against COVID-19 with half of city’s adults now fully vaccinated.The figure was unveiled in Monday morning’s dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. But with that potential boost of optimism came two more deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and a flood of new virus cases.greensboro.com
