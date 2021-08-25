Mitchell County Arrest Report

The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Willie Berry Jr., 63, of Ned Hughes Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with Habitual Felon status and failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Berry was issued a $30,001 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30, 2021.