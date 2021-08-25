Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell County, NC

Mitchell County Arrest Report

averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Willie Berry Jr., 63, of Ned Hughes Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with Habitual Felon status and failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Berry was issued a $30,001 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30, 2021.

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersville, NC
City
Morganton, NC
County
Mitchell County, NC
City
Spruce Pine, NC
City
Marion, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerry Mitchell#Child Abuse#Marijuana#Doc#Schedule Vi#Schedule Iv#Festival Dr#Rabbit Hop Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy