Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS "TOM"

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, “TOM,” was born September 30, 1942, in Huntington, West Virginia. He returned to his Heavenly Father on August 22, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by parents, George Simpkins and Mary Elizabeth Diamond Simpkins, as well as siblings, Charles, Elizabeth “Libby,” Robert, James, Joseph “Joe” and Mildred “Mickey.” He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dottie Mannon Simpkins. Additionally, he is survived by his three children, Annette (Jeff) Spurlock of Philadelphia, Pa., G. Keith (Bonnie) Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., and Terry M. (Becky) Simpkins of Lewisburg, W.Va.; and five grandchildren, Josh (Lindsay) Ward of Canton, Ga., Aaron (Sarah) Ward of Cohutta, Ga., Brittany (Corey) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., Brennan Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., and MaryBeth Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., as well as eight great-grandchildren. Tom was a proud Huntington firefighter for 27 years, serving as Lieutenant, Captain, then finally as Deputy Chief for the last four years of his career. He was very proud of his career as both his son, Keith, and grandson, Brennan, went on to serve the department as well. Tom was very active in the Church of the Nazarene, teaching Sunday School, serving on church boards and a wide variety of other ministries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and anything else to get him outside. In his retirement, Dottie and Tom lived in Florida during the winters, where they enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene by Rev. Terry M. Simpkins and Rev. Corey Adkins. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. The service will be livestreamed through the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene Facebook page. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family requests any donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
Florida State
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth, WV
City
Barboursville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Philadelphia#Heavenly Father#Sunday School#Reger Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy