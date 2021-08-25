THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, “TOM,” was born September 30, 1942, in Huntington, West Virginia. He returned to his Heavenly Father on August 22, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by parents, George Simpkins and Mary Elizabeth Diamond Simpkins, as well as siblings, Charles, Elizabeth “Libby,” Robert, James, Joseph “Joe” and Mildred “Mickey.” He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dottie Mannon Simpkins. Additionally, he is survived by his three children, Annette (Jeff) Spurlock of Philadelphia, Pa., G. Keith (Bonnie) Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., and Terry M. (Becky) Simpkins of Lewisburg, W.Va.; and five grandchildren, Josh (Lindsay) Ward of Canton, Ga., Aaron (Sarah) Ward of Cohutta, Ga., Brittany (Corey) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., Brennan Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., and MaryBeth Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., as well as eight great-grandchildren. Tom was a proud Huntington firefighter for 27 years, serving as Lieutenant, Captain, then finally as Deputy Chief for the last four years of his career. He was very proud of his career as both his son, Keith, and grandson, Brennan, went on to serve the department as well. Tom was very active in the Church of the Nazarene, teaching Sunday School, serving on church boards and a wide variety of other ministries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and anything else to get him outside. In his retirement, Dottie and Tom lived in Florida during the winters, where they enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene by Rev. Terry M. Simpkins and Rev. Corey Adkins. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. The service will be livestreamed through the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene Facebook page. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family requests any donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.