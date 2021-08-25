Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties' school districts have different ways of handing COVID-19 quarantines
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — There are as many ways to handle COVID-19 quarantines as there are school systems in the area. Reactions to positive coronavirus tests range from Martinsville’s reported 14-day quarantine of everyone in contact to Henry County’s no-quarantine-required for people who have been wearing masks and/or been vaccinated, and Patrick County’s measures that fall in between.greensboro.com
