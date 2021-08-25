Cancel
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties' school districts have different ways of handing COVID-19 quarantines

By Holly Kozelsky Lee Newspapers
greensboro.com
 6 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — There are as many ways to handle COVID-19 quarantines as there are school systems in the area. Reactions to positive coronavirus tests range from Martinsville’s reported 14-day quarantine of everyone in contact to Henry County’s no-quarantine-required for people who have been wearing masks and/or been vaccinated, and Patrick County’s measures that fall in between.

Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

