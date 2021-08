After becoming a viral sensation and the punchline of the “nah he tweakin’” meme, Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk met in person to show off their skating skills. Lil Nas X posted their link up to TikTok and Instagram earlier this week. The artist can be seen holding up the skate legend’s limited Liquid Death Mountain Water skateboard and appear to take turns riding it in the clip. The post which reads, “nah WE tweakin,” begins with Nas X announcing to his fans that he is planning on learning some skate tricks from Hawk. Later in the video, Hawk takes over and does the tricks for him. The video ends with Lil Nas telling fans “that’s how you skateboard” and Hawk in the background yelling, “tweakin” as he skates away in the background.