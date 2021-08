The next entry in the Tales series is just about a month away. But if that’s too long a wait, a new demo for Tales of Arise is dropping next week to tide you over. A Tales of Arise demo will drop on Aug. 18, Bandai Namco announced today, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. No word on exact time of day yet, and looks like there’s no PC demo, though Tales of Arise is slated to launch on that platform too.