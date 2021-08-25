Torrington holding End of the Summer Fun event Thursday
TORRINGTON — Torrington Parks and Recreation is holding an End of the Summer Fun event Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Oak Avenue Sports Complex, 321 Oak Avenue. Activities will include a misting tent, slip & slide, a seven,element obstacle course, log roll, inflatable water slide, and yard games. A DJ will be playing music and food trucks will be at the complex with food for sale, according to superintendent Brett Simmons.www.nhregister.com
