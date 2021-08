After winning the Class C state championship in 2020, the 2021 Tyrone Bobcats are looking to make room in the trophy case. Josh Bell enters his 19th year as Tyrone head coach with 23 out for football and six starters back on both sides at the 8 man school. The Bobcats learned lessons during a September loss to Balko/Forgan and an October loss to Buffalo. Those were the only losses on the way to a fateful 41-20 win over Timberlake on December 12, 2020 to cap off six wins in a row.