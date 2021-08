Yesterday I posted an old logo from Musings of a Muse on Instagram because I was questioning why I ever changed it. If you go back with me far enough you remember Musings of a Muse with it’s catch phrase of “A Blog from a Cosmetic Whore”. I changed that many years ago when my dev team at the time told me it wasn’t a good message and how “politically incorrect” it may be. I question why I agreed to that change. It wasn’t authentic for me. I liked it and I hate I felt somewhat shamed into believing I should change it.