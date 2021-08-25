Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Big second half leads Ontario past Norwalk

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
NORWALK — The difference in the environment was stark.

The last time the Norwalk High School boys soccer team matched up against Ontario, it was raining heavily in the middle of October. The Warriors rallied to win that match, a Division II district semifinal, in the final 20 seconds for a 3-2 win at Clyde High School.

In Tuesday’s season opener — played in temperatures of 90-plus degrees — the Warriors returned most of the key experience from that team while facing a Norwalk team that enters the year with just two seniors.

Though the Truckers hung around for a half, the disparity in experience showed. The Warriors outscored Norwalk by a 7-0 margin in the second half and cruised to a 11-2 win at Contractor’s Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

“The last time these two teams did play Norwalk had 10 seniors from a very good team,” first-year Norwalk coach Wes Sellers said. “I know they are in kind of the opposite situation with most everybody back.

“We’re pretty young right now, but in the first half I thought we fought,” he added.

Norwalk trailed 3-0 in the first half, but came storming back when freshman Omar Dominguez and sophomore Erik Rangle-Negrete scored consecutive goals to pull the Truckers within 3-2.

Junior Corbin Koelsch added an assist.

“And we had a pretty good opportunity in the box to tie it up at three,” Sellers said. “We just couldn’t cash it in and their experience then showed in the second half.”

Sellers thought his team got tired in the second half.

“They just kind of carved us up,” he said. “We got a little tired, and I think once we get tired our mental game doesn’t always follow suit. The floodgates kind of opened after that.”

Though it was a tough loss to start the season, Sellers isn’t going to dwell too much on the result. He said the Truckers may have played their toughest opponent of the season on Tuesday.

“With a young team, that certainly doesn’t help things to have that match right off the bat,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough road today. Ontario has aspirations of making another deep tournament run, so that’s kind of the measuring stick where we’d like to get to, if not by the end of this season then definitely by next season.

“But they took it to us in the second half. They possessed the ball and credit them for taking control of the game. We just couldn’t hang with them.”

The Truckers are back in action on Thursday with another tough matchup when they visit Mansfield Madison.

“We just want to see the guys put together a full game,” Sellers said. “I think we play well in stretches. Being young, we have a lax in concentration at times, and other teams that are more mature will take advantage of that.

“We’re still looking to put together a full game, and if we can do that we’ll obviously have a lot more success moving forward.”

