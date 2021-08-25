VOLLEYBALL: St. Paul, Monroeville and Western open with FC victories

OLIVESBURG — The St. Paul volleyball team opened the 2021 regular season with a sweep over host Crestview in a Firelands Conference match Tuesday night.

The Lady Flyers (1-0, 1-0) won by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-17.

“It was a great start tonight for us,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “The girls controlled the tempo of the match and were very aggressive tonight. Crestview came out in that third game and were very aggressive in trying to find holes in the floor — and they didn’t go by our girls easily, which was good to see.”

At the net, Karlie Rudolph and Brooke Houck each had eight kills for St. Paul, with Sarah Matlack adding seven and Megan Leibold contributing six.

Also for St. Paul, Presley Stang served 11 points with three aces and Dyllan Knoll served nine points with three aces. Stang had 20 digs and Josie Skinn added 19, while Knoll had 36 assists from the setter position.

In the junior varsity match, St. Paul won in two, 25-13, 25-19. Geralyn Mutchler had four kills, while Elaina Herrig served nine points with two aces and Emma McFadden added seven points with three aces.

St. Paul is off until next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts New London in a varsity only matchup.

Monroeville 3, New London 0

NEW LONDON — The Eagles cruised to a season-opening sweep in three sets over the host Wildcats on Tuesday in a Firelands Conference matchup.

Monroeville won by scores of 25-1, 25-15 and 15-14.

For the Eagles, Graisyn Yoder had 17 kills and two blocks at the net, followed by Brooklyn Schaffer with eight kills and Maddie Daniel with seven.

Lilly White was 41 for 41 serving with nine aces for the Eagles, who also got 10 for 11 serving with two aces, 23 assists and 10 digs from Hannah Lyons.

Also for the Eagles, Madi Clark had seven assists and six digs while Daniel added seven digs.

For New London, Grace Popa had three kills and five digs, while Madison Rowland served six points with four digs and Jocelyn Speicher had five points. Emilee Rowland added four assists.

Western Reserve 3, Plymouth 0

PLYMOUTH — The Roughriders opened the season with a sweep over the host Big Red in FC play on Tuesday.

Western posted scores of 25-7, 25-16 and 25-6.

Avery Bomar served 20 points and had seven kills, while Jordan Feaga served 11 points and Danielle Wyatt had 12 kills for the ‘Riders.

Baylee Ruppert was 79-of-83 setting with 24 assists, while Feaga had 16 digs and Madison Fannin had 12 digs.