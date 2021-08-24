Three 'built to last' products that are worth the extra cash

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». The idea for Haystack came swift and easy. A way to build Haystack took more work. Cameron Lindsay, 27, was sitting at his last job in 2018 when he noticed that 99 percent of Fortune 500s have intranet products — and 99 percent of people who use them hate them. In those two 99s, he saw 100 percent opportunity. The incumbents making these internal corporate communications systems were “all older-school,” he says. “Employees today want it superfast, superconnected, and delightful.” He teamed up with cofounder Haibo Zhao, a former tech lead at Google and Snap, to reimagine a sleek, nimble sports car of an intranet.
