Philadelphia, PA

New College House West welcomes students for social, amenity-filled living experience

By Anushka Dasgupta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew College House West will welcome residents for the first time this week after over two years of construction. The 430 sophomores, juniors, and seniors living in the new college house will move in from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. The building, which cost a record-shattering $169.5 million to complete, offers suite-style apartments with a dining cafe, private courtyard, coffee bar, and spectacular views of the city.

