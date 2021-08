Almost two years after Selena Gomez released her song "Lose You To Love Me," which some fans speculate may have been directed at her ex, Justin Bieber, Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber may have just sent some subtle support for Gomez. The former Disney star graced the cover of Elle magazine for the publication's Latinx issue and Hailey didn't shy away from giving the publication's Instagram post a double-tap. Elle's Instagram account shared the cover to their profile and onlookers couldn't help but notice that the supermodel liked the image.