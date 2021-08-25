Cancel
Richmond, VA

Schapiro: Un-pretty picture or connecting the dots in redistricting

By Jeff Schapiro
Franklin News Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasingly shrill slo-mo struggle over new lines for Virginia legislative and congressional seats is a tale of two former law partners. In part, because of Wyatt Durrette — a defeated Republican candidate for governor in 1985 wearied by poisonous partisanship — the task of map-making was shifted by voters last year from the 140-member General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission equally split between lawmakers and citizens. The historic change — approved statewide nearly 2-to-1 — reflects Virginians’ view that redistricting perpetuates a politician’s self-preservation by diminishing a voter’s power.

