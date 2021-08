Area Libraries Get Illinois State Grants

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has announced the 2021 Illinois Public Library Capita and Equalization Grants, awarding over $18 million to libraries statewide. The funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.