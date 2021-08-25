Cancel
New chemistry enables using existing technology to print stretchable, bendable circuits on artificial skin #WearableWednesday

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the future we may be wearing a thin skin of circuit suits. From Stanford:. Chemical engineer Zhenan Bao and her team of researchers at Stanford have spent nearly two decades trying to develop skin-like integrated circuits that can be stretched, folded, bent and twisted – working all the while – and then snap back without fail, every time. Such circuits presage a day of wearable and implantable products, but one hurdle has always stood in the way.

blog.adafruit.com

TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Laser-Like System Could Put 5G in Your Home

Disappointment isn't fun. In 2021, 5G smartphone consumers face an annoying dilemma: either enjoy incredible download speeds in a tiny space with coverage gaps, or settle for reliable coverage at speeds that don't really exceed 4G. But a new technology combines the pros of both options to enable 5G connectivity without sacrificing speed or reliability, according to a presentation given at the ACM SIGCOMM 2021 conference in late August and reported in a UC San Diego blog post.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Experimental Confirmation of the Fundamental Principle of Wave-Particle Duality

Complementarity relation of wave-particle duality is analyzed quantitatively with entangled photons as path detectors. The twenty-first century has undoubtedly been the era of quantum science. Quantum mechanics was born in the early twentieth century and has been used to develop unprecedented technologies which include quantum information, quantum communication, quantum metrology, quantum imaging, and quantum sensing. However, in quantum science, there are still unresolved and even inapprehensible issues like wave-particle duality and complementarity, superposition of wave functions, wave function collapse after quantum measurement, wave function entanglement of the composite wave function, etc.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM introduces Telum chips aimed at AI inferencing workloads like fraud detection

Big Blue has unveiled Telum, its first chip with AI inferencing acceleration that will allow it to conduct tasks such as fraud detection while a transaction is occurring. "The chip contains 8 processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency, optimised for the demands of heterogenous enterprise-class workloads," IBM said.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

One-Dimensional Fibrous Red Phosphorous Glows in Unexpected Ways

New study published in Nature Communications is the first to show strong optical properties in a 1D van der Waal material. When electrons are confined into very small spaces, they can exhibit unusual electrical, optical and magnetic behavior. From confining electrons in two-dimensional atomic sheet graphene – a feat that won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2010 – to restricting electrons even further to achieve one-dimensionality, this broad line of research is transforming the landscape of fundamental research and technological advances in physics, chemistry, energy harvesting, information and beyond.
EngineeringAPS Physics

3D-Printed Components for Cold Atoms

Researchers demonstrate lighter, smaller optics and vacuum components for cold-atom experiments that they hope could enable the development of portable quantum technologies. Somaya Madkhaly of the University of Nottingham, UK, and her colleagues are on a mission to build compact equipment for quantum technologies. Ideally, such devices will be small, lightweight, and robust so that they could be used anywhere, anytime—unlike current lab-based systems, which are far from being portable. The team recently demonstrated a 3D-printed vacuum chamber that is 70% lighter than a standard vacuum chamber, something that they say could help reduce the size and weight of systems that use such chambers. Now they have used 3D-printed parts to demonstrate a compact magneto-optical trap—the starting point for many quantum technologies as well as cold-atom experiments [1].
Sciencenortheastern.edu

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies. There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they’ve made a “holy grail” discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings,...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
ElectronicsScience Daily

Toward next-generation brain-computer interface systems

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are emerging assistive devices that may one day help people with brain or spinal injuries to move or communicate. BCI systems depend on implantable sensors that record electrical signals in the brain and use those signals to drive external devices like computers or robotic prosthetics. Most current...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Next generation electronics: Expanding the possibilities with silver nanowires

(Nanowerk News) Today’s nanoscale technologies are sophisticated enough to be applied in an endless number of useful devices, from sensors in touch screen devices and household appliances to wearable biosensors that can monitor chemical levels in our blood, muscle movement, breathing and pulse rate. In addition, there are technologies for precision devices such as high-resolution scanning probe microscopes which enable one to visualize surfaces not only at the atomic level, but even the individual atoms themselves.
ChemistryPhys.org

Polymers 'click' together using green chemistry

SOF4 is a gas that was discovered over a hundred years ago but is rarely used because it is difficult to prepare and highly reactive. Now a collaboration of chemists including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor John E. Moses, Nobel laureate K. Barry Sharpless and Associate Professor Peng Wu, both of Scripps Research, and Han Zuilhof of Wageningen University found a way to use the molecule safely as building blocks for new products. In a paper in Nature Chemistry, they describe a new set of modifiable polymers made from SOF4.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Detecting COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Technology

- Using artificial intelligence technology, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers developed and validated an image-based detection model for COVID-19. The model analyzes lung images and can detect COVID-19 infection. Medical imaging has become an important tool in the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of diseases. In recent years, artificial...
ComputersNew Scientist

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
SciencePhys.org

Artificial photosynthesis technology emerging

Korean researchers are striving to turn artificial photosynthesis technology into reality to achieve carbon neutrality or accomplish a net carbon emission value of zero. Artificial photosynthesis is a technology that mimics natural photosynthesis by using the received sunlight energy to convert carbon dioxide into high-value compounds such as ethylene, methanol, and ethanol. However, economic and technical constraints have allowed the pertinent research to progress only under the laboratory conditions; this research has been classified into the fields of solar cell research and carbon dioxide conversion research. Small-scale research under the laboratory conditions on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis implies that there are still many obstacles that need to be overcome to accomplish practical applications.

