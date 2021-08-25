Blues Beat: Celebrate the Shaboo Inn's 50th anniversary

Everybody at The Jamestown Press wants to wish a special happy birthday to Mary Largess, who celebrated her centennial July 28. The big white house on Shoreby Hill overlooking Narragansett Bay is an island icon, but many do not know why it is called “the Largess house” in a local history book. It was the home from 1962-67 to the Largess family, headed by another local icon, Mary, and her husband, Cliff, who was a U.S. Navy captain, with their eight children. The family returned every summer until it was sold in 1977. Mary endured the island antics of her six boys and two girls, both on land and in the water, with humor and aplomb and still loves to hear — and tell — the stories. Many of her children learned to swim before they learned to walk, as the matriarch was a great swimmer and always loved to be near water. She signed up her children for the local sports leagues, art and piano lessons, swimming lessons at Mackerel Cove and sailing lessons in Rooster boats on East Ferry.