Avery County, NC

Avery County Arrest Report

 6 days ago

The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warren Douglas Jackson, 48, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Aug. 16 for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for simple possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a firearm by felon, failure to appear for felony probation violation, failure to appear for defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test 2.

