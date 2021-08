The title of this article was originally going to single out freshmen, but, as a result of the pandemic, this year will be many sophomores’ first experience with the Quaker sports world as well. Frankly, a lot of seniors might not know much more about Penn Athletics than they do about nuclear fission or 13th-century Russian literature. But it’s never too late. After reading this list, expect to be a little more fluent in Red and Blue jargon — from the program’s storied past to its ever-changing present.