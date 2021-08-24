EPL Clubs Won't Release Players for Internationals Played in 'Red-List' Countries
The Premier League won't release players for 26 international matches set to be played in countries on the UK government's "red list" next month. Per a statement released by the EPL, clubs "reluctantly but unanimously" decided not to make players from teams that are playing in those countries available during the September international break because of COVID-19 risk in those countries and quarantine requirements for returning to the UK.www.chatsports.com
