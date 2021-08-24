Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EPL Clubs Won't Release Players for Internationals Played in 'Red-List' Countries

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League won't release players for 26 international matches set to be played in countries on the UK government's "red list" next month. Per a statement released by the EPL, clubs "reluctantly but unanimously" decided not to make players from teams that are playing in those countries available during the September international break because of COVID-19 risk in those countries and quarantine requirements for returning to the UK.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Epl#Uk#Quarantine#Epl Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool write to Egypt's FA to BLOCK Mohamed Salah's call-up for international duty - and a number of other stars - because their 'red list' status would force players into 10 days' hotel quarantine

Liverpool have written to the Egyptian FA to prevent Mohamed Salah being called up for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to concerns over Covid-19 and quarantine rules. Salah was set to be called up to the Egypt squad for their games against Gabon and Angola in September but he would have faced a 10-day quarantine in a hotel upon his return to England.
UEFAtheScore

EPL clubs prevent almost 60 players from traveling for national team duty

Premier League clubs decided Tuesday to bar nearly 60 players from joining their national teams in red-list countries because they would face a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon returning to England. Liverpool led the charge Monday when they informed Egypt they wouldn't release Mohamed Salah for a pair of World Cup...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Won't be Ready For Release? Beta Raises Concerns Among Players

Early access beta of Diablo II: Resurrected is still available. Player feedback suggest, however, that the technical condition of Blizzard's game leaves a lot to be desired. Early access beta of Diablo II: Resurrected has been going on since August 13. All who pre-ordered either the base game or the Prime Evil Collection edition have until tomorrow to see for themselves what the developers have in store for the refreshed version of the iconic hack'n'slash game. Those who have already played the game have a lot of reservations about the game's condition.
SoccerYardbarker

Serie A joins EPL and La Liga in refusing to let players travel to red zone countries

Whilst the international break had often been despised by fans and clubs alike, the upcoming one is set to be particularly controversial. With European countries still trying to avoid another wave of Covid-19, several countries have been placed on the “red zone”, including practically the entire South American continent, as well as numerous nations from Asia and Africa.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which countries are on the red list? Full list

From 17 May, international travel was given the official go-ahead in Britain by the Global Travel Taskforce, subject to a traffic light system. The rules mean each country or region is classified as red, amber or green, with restrictions of varying severity to match. The government has also introduced a “green watchlist” to identify which countries are most at risk of moving from green to amber.But which destinations are high risk and what are the rules? Here’s everything you need to know.Which countries are on the red list?The government has mandated hotel quarantine for Britons returning from high-risk or “red...
Public HealthTelegraph

The countries on England's red list, and their quarantine rules

Foreign holidays are governed by a traffic light system that determines the rules for arrivals to England. The red list of destinations have the toughest travel restrictions of all. Two more countries were added to the red list in the latest traffic update. From 4am on August 30, arrivals from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

You can't stop us! Argentina players set to IGNORE Premier League orders not to go on international duty to red-list countries... with four stars from Aston Villa and Tottenham ready to rebel despite 10-day quarantine period

The Premier League's Argentinian players are set to defy orders not to travel on international duty in a remarkable split between club and country. Villa keeper Emi Martinez on Saturday night confirmed he was travelling to play despite the Premier League's refusal to release players and manager Dean Smith urging him to stay.
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool & Chelsea demonstrate title credentials in feisty Anfield draw

For 45 minutes of Saturday's royal rumble between Liverpool and Chelsea, one thing was clear: we were witnessing two genuine Premier League title challengers lock horns. The intensity, aggression and quality on display was undeniable, and both sides were proving exactly why they've won major silverware over the past couple of seasons.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Goals and highlights Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea in Premier League

A very uneven second half, where Liverpool dominated the entire second half, due to a red card for Reece James, although Liverpool dominated, Chelsea knew how to hold on very well behind, Liverpool deserved the victory but did not achieve it!. 2:18 PMan hour ago. Change for Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tottenham to allow Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero to defy Premier League advice and travel to 'red list' countries... as Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans lack of support leaving club powerless to stop Argentina duo

Tottenham stars Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are set to join the Argentina players who will defy Premier League advice by travelling to 'red list' countries during the upcoming international break. Nuno Espirito Santo claimed the lack of support from the British Government, FIFA or the Premier League leaves...
chatsports.com

West Ham set to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow

West Ham United are close to signing CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic. According to the Guardian, the Premier League club will pay around £25.7 million for the 23-year-old. Vlasic performed well last season, bagging 12 goals and six assists for the Russian club. He was also a key member...
Premier Leaguefroggyweb.com

Soccer-Premier League talking points

LONDON (Reuters) – Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has a wealth of forward options at his disposal before you factor in the impending return of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Norwegian coach heading for a selection headache in the coming months. One...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Greenwood sends United to English record for longest unbeaten away run

Mason Greenwood scored another decisive Premier League goal for Manchester United on Sunday as his side set a record for consecutive unbeaten away games in English football. The 19-year-old - who notched a goal in the Red Devils' season-opening win over Leeds United and pocketed the equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Southampton - netted with 10 minutes of normal time remaining to take a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Feyenoord push to sign Man Utd midfielder Amad

Feyenoord have emerged as new favourites for Manchester United midfielder Amad. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Friday that an agreement had been reached with an unnamed club about taking the Ivorian on-loan. The Dutch have opened talks with United over the weekend about a straight loan for Amad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy