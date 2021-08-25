Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Princess Diana Would 'Completely' Support Prince Harry's Memoir, Royal Expert Claims

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry would have had his mom Princess Diana's approval in releasing a memoir if she were alive, a royal expert has claimed. Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana's former voice coach and author of "Diana: The Voice of Change," recently weighed in on Prince Harry's announcement that he will be publishing his memoir next year and suggested that the late Princess of Wales would have "completely" supported her son's move.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: How Low Will Prince Harry Go To Break Queen Elizabeth’s Heart?

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry has appeared shameless in his quest to trash his family. Ever since leaving the monarchy he has thrown the royal family under the bus without seeming hesitation. His latest move is a bombshell and reportedly has his grandmother Queen Elizabeth pleading with the royal runaway to cease and desist.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince William is dealing with another royal scandal, but this time around, it doesn't involve his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. As a future king of England, the Duke of Cambridge shares the same level of investment in the royal family's reputation as his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And the latest headlines concerning his uncle Prince Andrew reportedly have many concerned.
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

The reason why Princess Diana was “very uncomfortable with Oprah”

It is known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked everyone when they spoke at the interview with Oprah about their life in the royal family. It is also known that there have been some problems since Meghan became part of the royal family, but no one expected what the two said in the intrview. There were serious allegations, such as the fact that there was racism in the family and that Meghan was suffering from depression and was thinking of committing suicide, but no one paid attention to her.

Comments / 7

Community Policy