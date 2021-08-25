Princess Diana Would 'Completely' Support Prince Harry's Memoir, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry would have had his mom Princess Diana's approval in releasing a memoir if she were alive, a royal expert has claimed. Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana's former voice coach and author of "Diana: The Voice of Change," recently weighed in on Prince Harry's announcement that he will be publishing his memoir next year and suggested that the late Princess of Wales would have "completely" supported her son's move.www.ibtimes.com
