Opera San José Announces Casting Update for ‘Mozart & Salieri’

LA Opera has announced new health protocols to be followed by the company and audience as they ready to return to live performances. First, the company has announced that it will be adopting a temporary vaccination-only policy for audiences, with masks being required as well. Patrons will be considered vaccinated after 14 days since their second dose of an FDA or WHO double-dose vaccine, or 14 days after the first dose of a similarly-approved single-dose vaccine. Vaccination status can be confirmed by displaying their physical or digital vaccination card along with government-issued ID; guests younger than 18 may display a school photo ID along with their vaccination card, and those under 12 must be with an adult who meets said requirements.