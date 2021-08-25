Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Opera San José Announces Casting Update for ‘Mozart & Salieri’

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Opera San José has announced a casting update for its opening season stream “Mozart and Salieri.”. The company announced that baritone Simon Barrad will be joining the cast as in company debut as Mozart. Barrad has performed at Wigmore Hall, the Finnish National Opera, West Edge Opera, and the Marlboro Music Festival. He is also an avid Jazz musician.

operawire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Jazz#Finnish#Russian#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Russia
Related
Theater & DanceTimes Union

Mac-Haydn Theatre goes off-type with Kurt Weill musical

Renowned for its stylish productions of Broadway musicals, the venerable Mac-Haydn Theatre offers something different with “Exiled,” a portrait in words and music of composer Kurt Weill, to be performed on Sept. 1 and 29. The show was conceived and written by tenor James Benjamin Rodgers who will sing a generous sampling of Weill’s songs. Along the way he also tells the remarkable story of the composer’s rise to prominence in his native Germany and his exile, first to France and then to the United States where he contributed to what is often referred to as the Great American Songbook.
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces Cast Change for ‘Macbeth’

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. The company announced that due to personal reasons Roman Burdenko will no longer be able to sing the title role. As a result, Craig Colclough will sing the title role making his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Opera announces 2022 season, music director

Long Beach Opera has announced a four-show season for next year — and named Christopher Rountree its next music director. All four shows are modern productions and the season includes a world premiere of “Giustino,” an adaptation of George Frideric Handel’s opera, and a new production of “The Central Park Five.”
San Diego, CAoperawire.com

San Diego Opera Announces Winning Proposals for ‘Opera Hack 2.0’

San Diego Opera has chosen three proposals as the winners of the company’s “Opera Hack 2.0,” with each winning proposal awarded $5000. This year’s winners are Lisa Szolovits, Ian Garrett, and Charles Coes’ “Real-Time Theater Engine: XR Show Control for Unity,” Kristen P Ahern and Amy Sutton’s “Performance Stock Exchange,” and Camilla Tassi and John Horzen’s “MusiCue.”
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

DreamWorks Theatricals Partners With Music Theatre International On Writers Program For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International are launching a new Writers Program, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, the companies announced today. The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program will look to identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and perspectives to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue. The one-year, paid program will be open to individual writers, as well as writing teams. Selected applicants will be mentored throughout by DreamWorks Theatricals execs and other industry ambassadors. The program will also provide access to industry vets and...
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

The Met, still without orchestra, flags up bleak rehearsal picture

While no deal has yet been struck for the orchestra’s return to work, the Met is pumping up a chorus rehearsal. Rehearsals are well underway for the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which opens the 2021–22 season next month. Members of the production’s chorus have been busy rehearsing with the Met’s extraordinary Chorus Master, Donald Palumbo.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Bayreuth Festival Announces Cast Change for ‘Die Walküre’

The Bayreuth Festival has announced a cast change for its August 19 performance of “Die Walküre.”. The company announced that for health reasons, Iréne Theorin has had to cancel her participation in the performance. As a result, Catherine Foster will take over the role on a short notice. Foster has...
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Jamie Barton & Stephanie Blythe Lead Chicago Opera Theater’s ‘Carmen’

The Chicago Opera Theater is set to open its season with Bizet’s “Carmen.”. The semi-staged production will give audiences a rare opportunity to hear two world-class dramatic mezzo-sopranos debut new roles opposite one another. Jamie Barton will make her role debut in the title role while Blythely Oratonio, the tenor alter ego of the legendary Stephanie Blythe, will sing his first Don José.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC Young Artists LGT Young Soloists to Premiere New Philip Glass Symphony

On September 17, VC Young Artists LGT Young Soloists will give the world premiere of a new symphony by American minimalist composer Philip Glass at the Royal College of Music. Glass' piece, Symphony No. 14 "Liechtenstein," is scored for string orchestra and evokes the beauty of the country of Liechtenstein's natural landscape.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

LA Opera Announces New, Temporary Health Guidelines for Live Performances

LA Opera has announced new health protocols to be followed by the company and audience as they ready to return to live performances. First, the company has announced that it will be adopting a temporary vaccination-only policy for audiences, with masks being required as well. Patrons will be considered vaccinated after 14 days since their second dose of an FDA or WHO double-dose vaccine, or 14 days after the first dose of a similarly-approved single-dose vaccine. Vaccination status can be confirmed by displaying their physical or digital vaccination card along with government-issued ID; guests younger than 18 may display a school photo ID along with their vaccination card, and those under 12 must be with an adult who meets said requirements.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Director-Librettist Max Hoehn Launches Opera21

Director-librettist Max Hoehn has launched Opera21. The new company, which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theatre, will kick off with its first commission, “The Last Castrato.” The opera is composed by Torsten Rasch and written by Max Hoehn and will feature eight soloists and an ensemble of 18 players. The work is inspired by the last-ever castrato Alessandro Moreschi, who will be played by Andrew Watts.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’

The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company announced that Vanessa Vasquez has withdrawn from the production. As a result, the role of Liù will be performed by Guanqun Yu. Yu has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera Staatsoper Hamburg,...
Theater & Dance21cmediagroup.com

Complementing Full Mainstage Opera Season, Atlanta Opera’s 2021-22 Discoveries Series “Come as You Are” Festival Presents Musical Cabaret and Chamber Opera As One (June 2–19)

The Atlanta Opera is delighted to return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this season for its four mainstage productions: Handel’s Julius Caesar in Egypt, Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, Rossini’s Barber of Seville, and Mason Bates’s The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. This follows a season of productions in the Big Tent, which was custom built out of the necessity to keep audiences, performers and crew safe during the pandemic, but proved popular beyond all expectation. It was the company’s Discoveries Series, dedicated to mounting adventurous new productions in alternative spaces, that provided the inspiration for the widely praised Big Tent performances, and the venue fittingly returns this season for the Discoveries Series “Come As You Are” festival (June 2–19), comprising a new production of the blockbuster musical Cabaret performed in repertory with the critically acclaimed chamber opera As One.
Performing Artstimesexaminer.com

BJU Announces 2021-2022 Concert, Opera and Drama Series

Bob Jones University recently announced its 2021-2022 Concert, Opera and Drama Series schedule. The series will once again bring world-renowned artists to Greenville. All performances are open to the public. The 2021-2022 BJU Concert, Opera and Drama Series includes:. Symphonic Hollywood: The Music of Lee Holdridge – October 7, 2021;...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Oper Graz Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’

Oper Graz has announced a cast change for its “Tosca” performance on August 24. The company announced that the Hawaiian baritone Jordan Shanahan will sing Scarpia at the Kasematten Graz, replacing Sir Bryn Terfel who is indisposed. The baritone will join Kristine Opolais and Jonas Kaufmann with conductor Marcus Merkel leading the Grazer Philharmoniker.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

New faces, new ambitions as opera houses reopen

As opera houses around the country warily resume indoor performances, two of the biggest are ushering in new leadership — along with a heightened commitment to building new audiences. In San Francisco Korean-born Eun Sun Kim becomes the company’s first female music director and first Asian Nearly 2,000 miles to...
Religionoperawire.com

Boulder Bach Festival Announces 2021-22 Season

Boulder Bach Festival in Colorado has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on operatic and vocal performances. First up will be a series of performances of Händel’s “Messiah” starring Mara Riley, Claire McCahan, Dan Hutchings, and Adam Ewing. The showcase will also feature Corelli’s Concerto Noel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy