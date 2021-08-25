Cabrera hits No. 501 in Tigers’ 4-3 win over Cardinals
Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land, which is name of the upper left field deck, in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season.www.sacbee.com
