MLB

Giants score many runs, allow none

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Belt had two home runs, which is always exciting because A) multi-homer games are exciting, and B) literally every home run Belt has ever hit is cause for celebration in my neck of the woods (and since you are all currently dwelling in my neck of the woods, that means you get to party; don't worry, it's an open bar and the food is good). Let's watch them, because my favorite thing to do after watching a good Giants game is immediately rewatch the best parts.

