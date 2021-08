As the UWGB volleyball season gets rolling they were early to host a tournament at the Kress Center. The facility is home to this weekend’s 2021 GBD Invite that began on Friday and goes through Saturday with UWGB having two afternoon games. The Phoenix fell in both of their Friday games against Ball State and North Dakota State University. The loss against Ball State was in four sets and the defeat against NDSU was went five sets. The Phoenix will get a shot at redemption on Saturday, when they face Universtiy of St. Thomas at 1:30 PM and also take on Northern Iowa, which is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.