Man wearing fake Border Patrol uniform arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man wearing a fake U.S. Border Patrol uniform and driving a bogus patrol vehicle has been arrested in southern Arizona after attempting to smuggle migrants into the country, authorities said.

Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol agents arrested the driver and 10 migrants near Tucson.

John R. Modlin, interim Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the bogus car was a cloned vehicle similar to ones used by the Border Patrol.

Modlin also said the driver was wearing a fake Border Patrol uniform when arrested.

The name, age and nationality of the driver wasn’t immediately released Tuesday.