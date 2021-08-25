Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Man wearing fake Border Patrol uniform arrested in Arizona

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man wearing a fake U.S. Border Patrol uniform and driving a bogus patrol vehicle has been arrested in southern Arizona after attempting to smuggle migrants into the country, authorities said.

Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol agents arrested the driver and 10 migrants near Tucson.

John R. Modlin, interim Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the bogus car was a cloned vehicle similar to ones used by the Border Patrol.

Modlin also said the driver was wearing a fake Border Patrol uniform when arrested.

The name, age and nationality of the driver wasn’t immediately released Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Southern Arizona#Ap#U S Border Patrol#The Border Patrol#Tucson Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

DOC: Michigan prison inmate dies after attack by 2 inmates

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — An inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates, correction officials said. The inmate was in his cell at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Sunday in a statement.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Return to school filled with uncertainty in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With bottles of gel, temperature checks and wide-open windows, a new school year began Monday for millions of children in Mexico. Officially, school is starting “in person, responsibly and orderly,” according to the Education Ministry. In practice, it will be a system that is voluntary, diverse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy