Another season of Missouri basketball is set to tip off Nov. 9. And the Tigers will get to open the new campaign in front of their fans at home. In fact, Mizzou is going to be home quite a bit to begin the 2021-22 season. On Wednesday, the Tigers announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming campaign, which starts with a trio of home matchups against Central Michigan (Nov. 9), UMKC (Nov. 15) and Northern Illinois (Nov. 18).