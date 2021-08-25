Shendge joins Henry County Hospital
Henry County Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Vithal Shendge, M.D. to the HCH Orthopedics practice. Shendge has more than 20 years of experience in the field of orthopedics. His services will include the diagnosis and treatment of most orthopedic injuries including sprains and strains; fractures and dislocations; tendon and ligament injuries; painful, swollen or injured joints; foot or ankle pain; wrist, elbow, hand and shoulder pain; hip and knee primary and revision arthroplasty; and shoulder arthroplasty.www.northwestsignal.net
